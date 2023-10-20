Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.25.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$32.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.78. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 4.8274194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. Insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

