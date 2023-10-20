Parnassus Investments LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

