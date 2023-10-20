Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

