Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

