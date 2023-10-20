Plumas Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Plumas Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $34.40 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

