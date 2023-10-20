Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PLBC opened at $34.40 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1,113.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 115.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 253.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 382.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBC

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.