PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.58-$7.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-7.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.56.

PPG stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 75,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

