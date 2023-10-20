PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.25 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.41.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$19.52 and a twelve month high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1410556 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.