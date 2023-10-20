ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 191857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Specifically, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $250,475.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,447,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,969,524.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,330,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,724 over the last ninety days. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. On average, analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ProKidney by 547.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

