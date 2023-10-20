Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,623 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $102.58 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.