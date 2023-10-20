Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,213,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

