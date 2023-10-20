Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $871,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

ABNB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,483. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

