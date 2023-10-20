Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

