Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

