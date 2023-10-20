Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after buying an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

