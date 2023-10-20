Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Lowered by Zacks Research

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.