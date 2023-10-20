Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Increased by Analyst

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

AEL stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

