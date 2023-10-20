Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.49). The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNTX. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.23.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

