Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and $10.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003505 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005508 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,429,541,599 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

