RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $220.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,909,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,855,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

