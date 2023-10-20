Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Etsy (ETSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently:

10/17/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $90.00.

10/5/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Etsy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

9/19/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

ETSY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 298,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,492. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,631 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

