Regions Financial Co. (RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 2nd

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.
Regions Financial Trading Down 8.7 %
RF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
