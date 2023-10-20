Regions Financial Co. (RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 2nd

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

RF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

