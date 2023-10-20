Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 7,987,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,528,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.