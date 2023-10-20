Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $14.47. Regions Financial shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 4,476,714 shares.
The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
