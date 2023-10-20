Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $14.47. Regions Financial shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 4,476,714 shares.

The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

