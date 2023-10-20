Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.21% of UGI worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

