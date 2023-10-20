Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 179,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,823. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.16.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.