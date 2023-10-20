Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after acquiring an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,843. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

