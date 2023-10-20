Reinhart Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 848,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.36% of Gentex worth $24,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,852,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 997,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 455,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 593,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

