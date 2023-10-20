Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,801 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after acquiring an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after acquiring an additional 133,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

