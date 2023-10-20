Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $15.21 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 500.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 120.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.0 %

SEE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,469. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

