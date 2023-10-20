Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.