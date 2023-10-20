Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $16.81 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 114.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,237. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

