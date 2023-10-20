Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $22.05 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $22,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,118. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,689 shares of company stock worth $518,181. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

