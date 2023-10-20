Reinhart Partners LLC. Increases Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.66% of Element Solutions worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

