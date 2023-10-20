Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,479 shares during the quarter. ASGN comprises 1.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $35,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 56.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ASGN by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 18.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in ASGN by 22.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.17%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.