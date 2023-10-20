Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 12,199 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,357. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 947.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.