Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 14,613 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.50. 34,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.