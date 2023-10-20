Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 3,179 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.38% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,356. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

