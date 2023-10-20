Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 39,342 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,342 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.20% of Vistra worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 68.1% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

