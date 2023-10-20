Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 8,021 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 142,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

