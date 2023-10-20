Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 87,401 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,401 shares during the quarter. GMS comprises 1.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in GMS were worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 3,313.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GMS by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. 22,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

