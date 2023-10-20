Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.81. 352,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

