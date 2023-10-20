RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $218.42 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $138.09 and a 1 year high of $225.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

