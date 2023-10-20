Renasant Bank Acquires Shares of 604 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $380.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.49 and a 200 day moving average of $455.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.84 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

