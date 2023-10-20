Renasant Bank Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

