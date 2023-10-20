Renasant Bank Has $216,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.