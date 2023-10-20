Renasant Bank Sells 1,831 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renasant Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSM opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.