Renasant Bank Sells 3,022 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in BCE by 10.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 111,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of BCE by 88.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

