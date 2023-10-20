Renasant Bank Sells 533 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

