Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 209 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 206,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

JAZZ stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

